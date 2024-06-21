BPSC Recruitment notification for 1339 Assistant Professors posts out, check eligibility, fee and more
The BPSC is accepting applications for the recruitment of 1339 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) across Bihar. Check eligibility, age limit and more.
The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, is accepting applications for the recruitment of 1339 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) in Medical Hospitals and Universities/Colleges under the Health Department, Government of Bihar. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can submit their applications on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
To apply, applicants need to sign in with their registered username and password on the login page. Candidates need to pay an online application fee while applying, These are as follows:
- For General, OBC, and EWS categories: Rs. 300
- For SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates: Rs. 225
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BPSC OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION
As per the notice, the job location will be in Bihar, while the salary will be between 15600-39,100. - (Level-11), with a Grade Pay of Rs. 6600.
Also read: IISER IAT 2024 final answer key released at iiseradmission.in, direct link to download
AGE LIMIT:
The category-wise maximum age limit as of August 1, 2023, are as follows:
- Unreserved Category: 45 years
- Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class (Male and Female): 48 years
- Unreserved Female, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female): 50 years
- Doctors working in Bihar State Health Services cadre: 50 years
Also read: SC again declines to stay process of counselling in NEET-UG 2024, issues notice to NTA
SELECTION PATTERN:
As per the BPSC, candidates will be selected following a detailed evaluation of parameters like educational qualifications and others.
Educational Qualification Evaluation:
MBBS Examinations marks:
Above 70 percent: 5 marks
Above 65 percent: 4 marks
Above 60 percent: 3 marks
Above 55 percent: 2 marks
Above 50 percent: 1 mark
Worth mentioning here, as per the notice, if a candidate has failed in MBBS exams, the total marks obtained in the exam will be calculated by taking the average of the failing and passing marks in the concerned subject, the BPSC said.
For postgraduate applications, the evaluation will be as follows:
- MD/MS or equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India: 10 marks
- PhD, DM, M.CH. in the same specialty, and D.N.B. (Superspeciality): 10 marks
- Work Experience in Government Sector: 2 marks per completed year, and up to a maximum of 10 marks
For more information, candidates are advised to check the official notification.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News