BPSC Recruitment notification for 1339 Assistant Professors posts out, check eligibility, fee and more

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, is accepting applications for the recruitment of 1339 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) in Medical Hospitals and Universities/Colleges under the Health Department, Government of Bihar. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can submit their applications on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Recruitment notification for 1339 Assistant Professors posts out.

To apply, applicants need to sign in with their registered username and password on the login page. Candidates need to pay an online application fee while applying, These are as follows:

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

For General, OBC, and EWS categories: Rs. 300

For SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates: Rs. 225

As per the notice, the job location will be in Bihar, while the salary will be between 15600-39,100. - (Level-11), with a Grade Pay of Rs. 6600.

Also read: IISER IAT 2024 final answer key released at iiseradmission.in, direct link to download

AGE LIMIT:

The category-wise maximum age limit as of August 1, 2023, are as follows:

Unreserved Category: 45 years

Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class (Male and Female): 48 years

Unreserved Female, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female): 50 years

Doctors working in Bihar State Health Services cadre: 50 years

Also read: SC again declines to stay process of counselling in NEET-UG 2024, issues notice to NTA

SELECTION PATTERN:

As per the BPSC, candidates will be selected following a detailed evaluation of parameters like educational qualifications and others.

Educational Qualification Evaluation:

MBBS Examinations marks:

Above 70 percent: 5 marks

Above 65 percent: 4 marks

Above 60 percent: 3 marks

Above 55 percent: 2 marks

Above 50 percent: 1 mark

Worth mentioning here, as per the notice, if a candidate has failed in MBBS exams, the total marks obtained in the exam will be calculated by taking the average of the failing and passing marks in the concerned subject, the BPSC said.

For postgraduate applications, the evaluation will be as follows:

MD/MS or equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India: 10 marks

PhD, DM, M.CH. in the same specialty, and D.N.B. (Superspeciality): 10 marks

Work Experience in Government Sector: 2 marks per completed year, and up to a maximum of 10 marks

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official notification.