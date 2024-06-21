 BPSC Recruitment notification for 1339 Assistant Professors posts out, check eligibility, fee and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BPSC Recruitment notification for 1339 Assistant Professors posts out, check eligibility, fee and more

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Jun 21, 2024 05:24 PM IST

The BPSC is accepting applications for the recruitment of 1339 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) across Bihar. Check eligibility, age limit and more.

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, is accepting applications for the recruitment of 1339 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) in Medical Hospitals and Universities/Colleges under the Health Department, Government of Bihar. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can submit their applications on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Recruitment notification for 1339 Assistant Professors posts out.
BPSC Recruitment notification for 1339 Assistant Professors posts out.

To apply, applicants need to sign in with their registered username and password on the login page. Candidates need to pay an online application fee while applying, These are as follows:

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how
  • For General, OBC, and EWS categories: Rs. 300
  • For SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates: Rs. 225

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BPSC OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

As per the notice, the job location will be in Bihar, while the salary will be between 15600-39,100. - (Level-11), with a Grade Pay of Rs. 6600.

Also read: IISER IAT 2024 final answer key released at iiseradmission.in, direct link to download

AGE LIMIT:

The category-wise maximum age limit as of August 1, 2023, are as follows:

  • Unreserved Category: 45 years
  • Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class (Male and Female): 48 years
  • Unreserved Female, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female): 50 years
  • Doctors working in Bihar State Health Services cadre: 50 years

Also read: SC again declines to stay process of counselling in NEET-UG 2024, issues notice to NTA

SELECTION PATTERN:

As per the BPSC, candidates will be selected following a detailed evaluation of parameters like educational qualifications and others.

Educational Qualification Evaluation:

MBBS Examinations marks:

Above 70 percent: 5 marks

Above 65 percent: 4 marks

Above 60 percent: 3 marks

Above 55 percent: 2 marks

Above 50 percent: 1 mark

Worth mentioning here, as per the notice, if a candidate has failed in MBBS exams, the total marks obtained in the exam will be calculated by taking the average of the failing and passing marks in the concerned subject, the BPSC said.

For postgraduate applications, the evaluation will be as follows:

  • MD/MS or equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India: 10 marks
  • PhD, DM, M.CH. in the same specialty, and D.N.B. (Superspeciality): 10 marks
  • Work Experience in Government Sector: 2 marks per completed year, and up to a maximum of 10 marks

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / BPSC Recruitment notification for 1339 Assistant Professors posts out, check eligibility, fee and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On