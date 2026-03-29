BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results: When will marksheet be available at results.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 (matric) results on Sunday, March 29 after which the digital marksheets were made available online at results.biharboardonline.com for students to download. Discover how the announcement and download process of class 10 marksheets works. (HT Photo)

Once released, students can access their marksheets by entering their roll code and roll number on the official portal. However, in the midst of heavy traffic or website outages, candidates can also check their results via alternative platforms such as the Hindustan Times Education portal, Digilocker, UMANG app, or SMS services.

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Stay updated with the latest BSEB result developments here.

BSEB Class 10 results: How to check marks on HT portal Students can also access their results through the Hindustan Times Education page by entering their login credentials. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so:

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Visit hindustantimes.com and navigate to the Education section.

Select the board exams page and choose the Bihar Board option.

Click on the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 link.

Enter your roll code and roll number, then submit the details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a screenshot and keep a printed copy for future reference. ALSO READ | BSEB Class 10 results declared: How to check result? Direct link and other methods inside

The online marksheet will include subject-wise scores, pass/fail status, grades, and other key details, and should be downloaded for immediate reference until the original is issued by schools.