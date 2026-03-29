BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results: When will marksheet be available at results.biharboardonline.com
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 (matric) results on Sunday, March 29 after which the digital marksheets were made available online at results.biharboardonline.com for students to download.
Once released, students can access their marksheets by entering their roll code and roll number on the official portal. However, in the midst of heavy traffic or website outages, candidates can also check their results via alternative platforms such as the Hindustan Times Education portal, Digilocker, UMANG app, or SMS services.
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Stay updated with the latest BSEB result developments here.
BSEB Class 10 results: How to check marks on HT portal
Students can also access their results through the Hindustan Times Education page by entering their login credentials. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so:
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- Visit hindustantimes.com and navigate to the Education section.
- Select the board exams page and choose the Bihar Board option.
- Click on the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 link.
- Enter your roll code and roll number, then submit the details.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download or take a screenshot and keep a printed copy for future reference.
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The online marksheet will include subject-wise scores, pass/fail status, grades, and other key details, and should be downloaded for immediate reference until the original is issued by schools.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More