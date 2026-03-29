BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result out: Official website down? How to check marks on HT portal

The Bihar Board Class 10 result was declared on Sunday (March 29) by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students can view and download their results from the board’s official website or through the Hindustan Times online portal. To pass the board exams, students must secure at least 30% overall. The minimum passing marks for each subject are also 30%. (ANI)

Students should keep their details ready, such as roll number and roll code, to check their Bihar Board Class 10th Result. The online result will show subject-wise marks, pass or fail status, grades, and other key information. Follow BSEB result live updates here.

To pass the board exams, students must secure at least 30% overall. The minimum passing marks for each subject are also 30%.

BSEB class 10 results: How to check marks on HT portal Candidates can go to the Hindustan Times Education page and check their results by entering their login details.

Open the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

Go to the Education section and select the board exam page.

A new page will appear showing different boards.

Select the Bihar Board and then click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2026.

Enter the required details on the new page and submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Save a screenshot and keep a printed copy for future use. BSEB class 10 results: Direct link to check results Students can access their Bihar Board Class 10th Result from the BSEB’s official websites bsebexam.com or interbiharboard.com.

Results can also be checked through other platforms such as Digilocker app, Umang app, or via SMS.

If the official website bsebexam.com does not open due to heavy traffic on result day, students can try other websites like matricresult2026.com or results.biharboardonline.com.