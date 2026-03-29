BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result out: Official website down? How to check marks on HT portal
The Bihar Board Class 10 result was declared on Sunday (March 29) by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students can view and download their results from the board’s official website or through the Hindustan Times online portal.
Students should keep their details ready, such as roll number and roll code, to check their Bihar Board Class 10th Result. The online result will show subject-wise marks, pass or fail status, grades, and other key information. Follow BSEB result live updates here.
To pass the board exams, students must secure at least 30% overall. The minimum passing marks for each subject are also 30%.
BSEB class 10 results: How to check marks on HT portal
Candidates can go to the Hindustan Times Education page and check their results by entering their login details.
- Open the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.
- Go to the Education section and select the board exam page.
- A new page will appear showing different boards.
- Select the Bihar Board and then click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2026.
- Enter the required details on the new page and submit.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Save a screenshot and keep a printed copy for future use.
BSEB class 10 results: Direct link to check results
Students can access their Bihar Board Class 10th Result from the BSEB’s official websites bsebexam.com or interbiharboard.com.
Results can also be checked through other platforms such as Digilocker app, Umang app, or via SMS.
If the official website bsebexam.com does not open due to heavy traffic on result day, students can try other websites like matricresult2026.com or results.biharboardonline.com.
How to check results through official website
- Go to the Bihar Board official website at results.biharboardonline.com or bsebexam.com.
- Click on the BSEB Class 10th Result 2026 link.
- Enter your roll code and roll number.
- Fill in the CAPTCHA code shown on the screen.
- Click on the Search Result button to see your scorecard.
- The result will be shown on the screen, including subject-wise marks, pass status, and grades.
- Download the result or take a screenshot for future use.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More