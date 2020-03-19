e-paper
Home / Education / BSEH class 10th, 12th board exams postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

BSEH class 10th, 12th board exams postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Nearly 7.41 lakh students are enrolled for class 10 and 12 board exams this time in the state. The press release stated that the remaining exams shall be rescheduled and informed accordingly.

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haryana
(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The board of school education Haryana (BSEH)on Thursday morning released a notification ,stating that the BSEH class 10 and 12 exams remaining exams which were scheduled from March 19 to 31 have been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Nearly 7.41 lakh students are enrolled for class 10 and 12 board exams this time in the state. The press release stated that the remaining exams shall be rescheduled and informed accordingly.

Confirming the development, board chairman Jagbir Singh told Hindustan Times that they have decided to postponed the board exams in the best interest of health and safety of children amid coronavirus outbreak.

A day earlier Central board of secondary education (CBSE) had also taken the similar decision to put off board exams.

