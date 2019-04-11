BSSC Bihar Stenographer Recruitment 2019:  Last date of application extended, check details here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the last date to apply online for the recruitment of stenographer 2019. Earlier, the last date to submit online application was April 6 which is now extended for 10 days.



Candidates can apply for the stenographer recruitment exam before April 16. The last date to pay the application fee is April 15.

BSSC has invited application to recruit 326 stenographers which will be filled with this recruitment drive. The official notification was issued on March 1 at the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in.

SELECTION PROCESS

Candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by a skill test (shorthand/typing).

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed Intermediate examination. They should also have the skills of shorthand, typing, Computer and word processing.

BSSC Stennographer Recruitment: Direct link to apply

AGE LIMIT

The candidates should be between age of 18 to 37 years.

PAY SCALE

The pay scale of the selected candidates will be ₹5200 – 20200 + GP ₹2400 per month.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:19 IST