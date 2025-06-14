Edit Profile
New Delhi360C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
    Live

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Pre DElEd results releasing today at predeledraj2025.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 14, 2025 8:42 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Pre DElEd results to be out today at predeledraj2025.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Pre DElEd results releasing today

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will release the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. The Pre D.El.Ed results can be checked by candidates through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in. The written examination was held on June 1, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. ...Read More

    The provisional answer key was released on June 5 and the last date to raise objection was June 9, 2025. The final answer key was released on June 12, 2025.

    To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given here.

    Visit the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

    Click on Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 14, 2025 8:42 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Result announcement today 

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will release the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. The time of announcement of results have not been shared yet. 

    June 14, 2025 8:37 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Counselling registration dates 

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: The counselling registration and fee payment of Rs. 3000/- online (through e-mitra/net banking/debit/credit card/UPI) and date of filling options as per online list in educational institutions will begin on June 15 and will end on June 23, 2025. 

    June 14, 2025 8:33 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Official website to check result 

    predeledraj2025.in

    June 14, 2025 8:30 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: How to check results?

    June 14, 2025 8:27 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Provisional, final answer key dates 

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: The provisional answer key was released on June 5 and the last date to raise objection was June 9, 2025. The final answer key was released on June 12, 2025.

    June 14, 2025 8:24 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Check exam dates 

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: The written examination was held on June 1, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    June 14, 2025 8:21 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: The Pre D.El.Ed results can be checked by candidates through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

    June 14, 2025 8:18 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Date and time 

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Date: June 14

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Time: Unknown 

