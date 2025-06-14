Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Pre DElEd results releasing today at predeledraj2025.in

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will release the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. The Pre D.El.Ed results can be checked by candidates through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in. The written examination was held on June 1, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. ...Read More

The provisional answer key was released on June 5 and the last date to raise objection was June 9, 2025. The final answer key was released on June 12, 2025.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given here.

Visit the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

Click on Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.