BTSC Bihar Recruitment: Application begins for 9299 vacancies of staff nurse, tutor

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for recruitment of 9130 staff nurse Grade- A and 169 post of tutors. The application process begins on July 25 and will end on August 26, 2019. Candidates can apply online at btsc.bih.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:49 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BTSC Nurse, tutor Recruitment
(Getty Images)

Education qualification:

Staff Nurse Grade A: Applicant should have a training course in GNM and certificate. The candidate should remain in the jurisdiction of Bihar Nurse Registration Council, Patna.

Tutor: Applicant should have a degree of MSc Nursing or BSc Nursing (Basic/ Post Basic) Course or Diploma in Nursing Education and Administration (DNEA) with 2 years of work experience.

Pay Scale:

Staff Nurse Grade A: Rs 4600 under seventh pay commission

Tutor: Rs 4800 under seventh pay commission

Click here to apply online for BTSC recruitment

Click here to view full notification issued by BTSC.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 09:40 IST

