Calcutta University B.Com third semester results declared at wbresults.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:24 IST

Calcutta University has declared the result for the third semester of B.Com Honours, General, and Major Courses third semester on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

Here’s a direct link to check results.

How to check Calcutta University B.Com third semester results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “B.Com. Semester-III (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)”

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The results will appear on the display screen.