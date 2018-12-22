Canara Bank PO admit card 2018: Download before December 23

The admit card for the online test to recruit probationary officers (PO) in Canara Bank can be downloaded before December 23.The admit card was released on the official website of the bank on December 5. The online examination will be held on December 23.

Here is the direct link to download Canara bank PO exam admit card 2018. The admit card will be available for download until December 23.

The application process for filling 800 probationary officer (PO) vacancies through admissions to the specially designed One year training course leading to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) either through Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Greater Noida, which are recognised by UGC began on October 23. The number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the bank.

Candidates will be selected through a process consisting of online objective test followed by Group Discussion and interview. Successful candidates will go through a nine month course (classroom studies) conducted either at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru campus or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd. Greater Noida campus followed by a three months internship at any of the Canara Bank branches/offices.

Canara Bank PO admit card 2018: Here are the steps to download from the official website

1) Visit the official website of Canara bank

2) Click on the link for careers

3) Click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on completion of specially designed PGDBF Course [NEW]’

4) Click on link for link for downloading call letter

5) Key in your details and login

6) Admit card will displayed on the screen

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 11:49 IST