Home / Education / CAT 2019 scorecard released at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download result

CAT 2019 scorecard released at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download result

CAT 2019 Result has been declared. Candidates can download their scorecards at iimcat.ac.in.

education Updated: Jan 04, 2020 14:58 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM CAT score card out(IIM CAT)
         

CAT Result 2019 : IIM Kozhikode has declared the results/scores of CAT 2019 today. Candidates can now download their score card online at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the CAT 2019 can login using their registration ID and password to download their scorecard.

IIM CAT 2019 was held on November 24, 2019 . CAT 2019 answer key was released on November 29. Over 2 lakh candidates had taken the exam.

CAT 2019 result: Here are the steps to download score card

1) Check the official website of CAT 2019 -- iimcat.ac.in

2) Go to ‘Scorecard for CAT 2019’, Click to download

3) Once the page opens, key in your user ID and password

4) Check your result and get a printout

Click here to download CAT 2019 score card

