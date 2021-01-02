CAT 2020 result announced at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:56 IST

Indian Institute of Management - Indore on Saturday announced the IIM-CAT 2020 result on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. Earlier in the day a statement on the website read, “CAT 2020 results will be declared by 5:00 PM on January 02, 2021. Candidates can then download their official scorecards by logging into the CAT 2020 website.”

Candidates who have appeared for the exam that was held on November 29 can check their CAT 2020 results online at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM -Indore had conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in a computer based test mode.CAT 2020 final answer key was released on December 31.

Direct link to check IIM-CAT 2020 result

The IIM-CAT result 2020 has been declared before the scheduled date. According to the information bulletin, CAT 2020 result was scheduled to be declared in the second week of January. However, it was a tentative schedule. Candidates can download their CAT 2020 scorecard by following these steps.

How to check IIM-CAT Result 2020:

1) Check the official website of CAT 2020 -- iimcat.ac.in

2) Go to ‘Scorecard for CAT 2020 ’, Click to download

3) Once the page opens, key in your user ID and password

4) Check your result and get a printout

CAT 2020 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.