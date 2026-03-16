CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2026: Exam being held; paper difficulty, section-wise analysis here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Hindi Elective and Hindi Core examinations on Monday. The Class 10 board examinations ended on March 10, while the Class 12 examinations are still ongoing and will continue until April 9. The Hindi paper was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students come out after appearing for the CBSE Board Class 12 examination at Kendriya Vidyalaya on Old Delhi Road near Sector 14, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Notably, CBSE has also introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. Under this method, answer scripts are scanned and then assessed digitally.

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CBSE Class 12th Hindi Board Exam 2026: Paper pattern Experts told Hindustan that the Hindi paper tends to be lengthy, which makes time management important for students. The question paper is divided into two main sections:

Section A (Objective): This section includes unseen passages and poetry along with multiple-choice questions. Students are advised to read the passages carefully at least twice before answering to avoid errors.

Section B (Descriptive): This part contains questions on creative writing, letter writing and detailed answers. It tests a student’s writing ability and accuracy.

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in West Asia The board said on Sunday that it has cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in West Asia region due to the US-Iran conflict, officials said.

"All examinations of class 12 scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stands cancelled in case of students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Exams which were earlier postponed also stand cancelled," CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The mode of declaration of results in these countries will be announced separately," he said.

Earlier, the Board had announced the cancellation of Class 10 examinations in the region.

With inputs from agencies