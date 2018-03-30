CBSE paper leaks: All India Parents Association to move HC for court-monitored probe, liberal award of marks in re-exams

Amid a widespread outrage over the CBSE question paper leaks, the All India Parents Association on Friday said it would file a petition in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.

“The leaks have rocked the confidence of parents and students. Question is now being raised over the examination system being followed,” president of the association and lawyer Ashok Agarwal said.

“We cannot allow this to happen and will be moving a petition in the Delhi High Court on Monday for a high court-monitored investigation,” he said.

Agarwal said the petition will also seek a direction from the High Court to the CBSE for liberal award of marks for the re-examinations.

Education Secretary Anil Swarup on Friday said that the re-examination of the CBSE’s Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the re-test for Class 10 mathematics paper, if required, is likely to be conducted in July.

Delhi police is already conducting a probe into the CBSE question paper leaks.

Agarwal said since differently-abled students will be greatly impacted by appearing for the re-examinations, the association would also seek a direction for “special considerations” for them which could be in the form of certain relaxations.