CBSE seeks action to stop fake news on social media about paper leak

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday approached Delhi Police to stop circulation of a fake news on social networking sites about a question paper leak and requested them to take action in the matter.

The board’s senior public relations officer, Rama Sharma, said fake news about question papers being available on various platforms, including social media, prior to the exams had led to panic and confusion among students.

“The board has located a number of uploads on YouTube, falsely claiming to have access to the original question papers of subjects in which examinations were yet to be conducted such as accountancy, chemistry, geography for Class XII and English, mathematics and science for Class X,” she said in a statement.

In a public advisory issued on Wednesday, the board said, “An FIR has been registered today in this connection and police has also been appealed to (take) suitable and strict action against the miscreants under relevant provisions of IPC and IT Act so that the sanctity of examination is not adversely affected and exams are conducted in fair and smooth manner.”

The board appealed to students and parents to remain vigilant and calm and cooperate with it in dealing with such unsolicited situations.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP, East, said, “A complaint has been received at the Madhu Vihar PS from the CBSE office to take legal action against persons for loading fake videos on the internet about leakage of CBSE question papers, which is spreading panic among students.”

Last year, the CBSE was in the eye of a storm after the Class 12 Economics paper was leaked on WhatsApp. The board had to conduct the exam again.

This year, the board has taken several measures, including the launch of a CMTM-CS mobile application and strict instructions on opening of sealed packs of question papers, to curb the leaks. This year, around 31,14, 831 students are taking the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 02:47 IST