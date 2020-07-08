CBSE syllabus: Secularism, Nationalism, GST, foreign relations among chapters dropped, full list here

education

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:57 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced its syllabus for class 9 to 12 students by up to 30% for the 2020-21 session to make up for the academic loss that happened due to the Covid-enforced shutdown and reduce the course load, in the time of Coronavirus pandemic when schools are shut since March and students are attending online classes.

Some of the chapters removed from the syllabus include secularism, nationalism, federalism, demonetisation, GST, India’s foreign relations with neighbouring countries and citizenship. The Union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday said on Twitter, “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce the course load for the students of classes 9 to 12. Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.”

CBSE has removed several chapters from various subjects in order to reduce the course load on teachers and students. Some of the important chapters that have been deleted include :

Federalism, citizenship, nationalism and secularism from class 11 political science subject

Planning commission and five-year plans, India relations with its neighbours: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and other regional aspirations from class 12th political science subject

Complete chapter on Social and New Social Movements in India from class 12th political science paper

Demonetisation from class 12th Business Studies subject

Colonialism and the countryside colonial cities and understanding partition from class 12th History subject

Complete topic on GST from class 11th Business Studies subject

Complete chapters on population, democratic rights and food security in India from class 9th social science subject

A chapter on Stree Siksha ke Virodhi Kutarko ka Khandan by Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi has been deleted from class 10thHindi subject

Chapters on Heat engine and refrigerator, heat, temperature, heat transfer- conduction, convection and radiation from class 11th Physics subject

Chapters from carbon resistors, colour code for carbon, Davission- Germer experiment, radioactivity from class 12th Physics paper

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current: Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits from class 10th physics paper

Chapters on Metals and non- metals, heredity and evolution, functioning of a lens in the human eye, sources of energy, from class 10th Science subject

Growth of education sector in India, alternative farming- organic farming from class 12th Economic paper

