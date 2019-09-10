Chandigarh gets new simulation lab as ABB India, NITTTR tie up for launch

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:45 IST

The educational hub of Chandigarh will now boast of a first-of-its-kind digital simulation lab that will help skill development for critical electro-mechanical equipment design and manufacturing. The lab will be set up by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) in collaboration with engineering services firm ABB India.

Students from electrical and mechanical engineering departments of the institute have been working with ABB on online remote condition monitoring of motors and issues of motor casings for some time now. So, the Simulation Center of Excellence (SCoE), as the lab is called will provide opportunities for NITTTR students as well as faculty to complete further research on complex industrial systems.

ABB signed the MoU with NITTTR, a flagship institute under the Ministry of Human Resource Development and one of the initial four institutes, set up to realize the need for training technical manpower.

“A combination of knowledge and expertise developed through the right skilling initiatives would be the key to take the Indian economy to the next level of growth. ABB India over decades has been working on various initiatives to catalyze teaching, learning and skill development on best in class global technology and practices,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.

The funding for the project is part of ABB India’s CSR initiative.

With the latest infrastructure in place, the NITTTR faculty will be able to introduce new short-term courses in the domain of Finite Element Analysis for the technical teachers.

The digital lab with the help of state-of-the art learning tools will address not only industrial requirements but also provide avenues for further research to research scholars and faculty. The students will also be able to work on industrial projects and engineering software.

Although the SCoE was established to focus on electromechanical systems, the high-performance workstations in SCoE have also been used by students of the Computer Science Department of NITTTR for their post graduate thesis in the domain of Machine Learning.

Along with Mohali, Chandigarh is one of the fastest emerging educational hubs in the country with top business schools and research institutes. It is also a sought after destination for outsourcing industries.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 22:44 IST