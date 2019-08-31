Chandrayaan 2 landing: Odisha, Jharkhand, Meghalaya students along with PM Modi to witness moon landing from ISRO

education

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:35 IST

Three students from Odisha, Jharkhand and Meghalaya will witness the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 live from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on September 7, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Friday.

While Meghalaya’s Ribait Phawa studies at Class 10 in Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School in Cherrapunjee’s Sohra, Jharkhand’s Mridula Kumari is a student of Class 9 at St. Thomas School in Ranchi.

Odisha’s Chinmaya Choudhary studies in Class 8 in DAV Public School, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Jharsuguda district.

“I am excited to be part of the historic moment, more so because the prime minister will be among those present in the control room at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru,” Phawa told PTI.

Kumari also expressed her glee over sharing the space at the ISRO control room with the prime minister.

All of them qualified an online quiz contest conducted by ISRO.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 12:35 IST