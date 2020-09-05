CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 12th results to be declared soon at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha Council of Higher Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th arts stream exam results today at 4 pm. Students will be able to check their scores at orissaresults.nic.in after it is declared. A total of 2.18 lakh students had appeared the examination. this year which was held in March. CHSE Odisha had announced a new evaluation scheme under which a student who had appeared in 5 subjects, his average marks was decided based on his top 3 scores.

Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam, results, direct link, steps to check scores and pass percent.

02:37 pm IST CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020: List of websites to check scores Once the result is declared, students can check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two arts scores online on these websites: chseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in examresults.net indiaresults.com





01:25 pm IST CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020: How to check scores 1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in 2) Click on the result link 3) You will be directed to a login page 4) Key in your roll no and registration no 5) Click submit and view your result 6) Take a print out and save it on your computer



