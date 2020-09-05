Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select country
select city
Metro cities -
Other cities -
Powered by weather
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE BLOG

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 12th results to be declared soon at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha Council of Higher Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th arts stream exam results today at 4 pm

By hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini | Sep 05, 2020 14:38 IST
highlights

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Odisha Council of Higher Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th arts stream exam results today at 4 pm. Students will be able to check their scores at orissaresults.nic.in after it is declared. A total of 2.18 lakh students had appeared the examination. this year which was held in March. CHSE Odisha had announced a new evaluation scheme under which a student who had appeared in 5 subjects, his average marks was decided based on his top 3 scores.

Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam, results, direct link, steps to check scores and pass percent.

02:37 pm IST

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2020: List of websites to check scores

Once the result is declared, students can check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two arts scores online on these websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

01:25 pm IST

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2020: How to check scores

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

01:05 pm IST

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results to be declared at 4 pm

CHSE Odisha will declare the class 12th arts stream results today at 4 pm.

trending topics

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In