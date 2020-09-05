e-paper
Home / Education / CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 declared at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 declared at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus two Arts Results 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Saturday declared the results of class 12th arts stream examination on its official website.

education Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

CHSE Odisha Plus two Arts Results 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Saturday declared the results of class 12th arts stream examination on its official website. Students of class 12 who have appeared in the CHSE Odisha Plus two arts exam can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in. A total of 67.56% students have passed in arts exam while 57.53% students have passed in vocational streams.

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result live updates

Alternatively, students can also check their CHSE plus two arts results from the following websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Indiaresults.com

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2020:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

CHSE Odisha had announced the class 12th Science exam results on August 12 and commerce results on August 19. The pass percent of science was 70.21 while the pass percent of commerce was 74.95%.

