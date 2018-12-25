Class 6 Haryana government students to be taught in English

English, instead of Hindi, will become the medium of instruction in class 6 of 36 state-run schools in the city from the next academic session.

A circular by the directorate of elementary education, dated December 20, stated that one section in class 6 of 310 government schools across the state would start using English as the medium of instruction from 2019-2020 academic session. So far, in class 6, all subjects other than English are taught in Hindi. Out of a total of 310 schools in the district that have been chosen for the initiative, the highest number of schools are in Gurugram.

District elementary education officer Premlata Yadav said that the initiative was aimed at improving the student’s command over the language. “Till now, students in class 6 were only studying English as a single subject. They will become more familiar with the language if they use it regularly for studying all the subjects. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that our students are on par with pupils in private schools in every sphere,” Yadav said.

About 40 English books will be made available to each of these schools in the next academic session to facilitate the initiative. All schools have been directed to ensure that the message is communicated to teachers, students and parents at the beginning of the next academic session.

One section of class 9 in these 310 schools is already using English as a medium of instruction for studying mathematics and science.

While the move has been welcomed by parents and children, some teachers have raised concerns about the lack of qualified English post-graduate teachers in schools. “It is a good move and we welcome it, but, the shortage of teachers should be fulfilled first to make the initiative a success. The department should consult with the selected schools and find out if they have enough teachers to teach their subjects in English,” said Satyanarayan Yadav, deputy vice-president of Haryana School Teachers Union.

