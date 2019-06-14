Announced: CLAT Result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

The result of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2019) has been declared on the official website. The examination was held on May 26. The exam was postponed from May 12 (as decided earlier) due to Lok Sabha Elections.

Here is the direct link to check CLAT 2019 result

The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 began on January 13.

The final answer keys for the CLAT 2019 examination has already been released. Here is the link to go to the page to check final answer key. https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/final-answerkey.html

CLAT 2019 result: Steps to check

Visit the CLAT official website

Click on the link to check the CLAT 2019 result

Enter the require details and submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

CLAT is the entrance exam to get admission in any of the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. This year, the exam is being conducted by NLU, Cuttack (Odisha).

