COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020 declared at comedk.org, here’s direct link

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:08 IST

COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the round three seat allotment results for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) counselling 2020 on its official website.

Candidates in general merit list can check their results online at comedk.org.

According to the schedule, separate merit lists have been released for bachelors in engineering (BTech) and bachelors in Architecture (BArch).

How to check COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the Engineering or Architecture login link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The COMEDK UGET round three seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.