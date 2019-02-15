Communique 2019: Annual college fest of Dyal Singh College held

Communique 2019 fostered a true sense of innovation, aptness and skill at the University level. The Inauguration Ceremony marked a great inception of the Annual Commerce Fest of Dyal Singh College- Communique 2019. The Chief Guest of the day, Mr. ADA Ratnam and Guest Of Honour, Ms Rakhee Gupta Bhandari graced the occasion with their benign presence. After the lighting of the Ceremonial Lamp by the guests, the ceremony witnessed Special Performances by the Rudra- The Classical Dance Society and Roots- The Indian Music Society of the college, followed by a special dance performance by the NGO kids of Savera Social Welfare Society.

Day 1 also included three commerce centric events such as ‘Clash of Convictions’ where the students got familiar with conventional debates with a handful of Public Relations contingencies, ‘Radio Jockey Hunt’ competition- where the students portrayed themselves as Radio Jockeys- also graced by the much loved, RJ Yuvi from 91.1 ‘FM bole toh Radio City’, and lastly- ‘CreARTivity’ where the students were given an opportunity to showcase their skills in the fields of arts and aesthetics. All events observed a good number of participation from prestigious colleges all over University Of Delhi.

Next in line, ComTalks- Youth Influencers’ Conclave was organised in the College Auditorium. The four Guest Speakers; Saurabh Jain- Vice President Paytm, Ankush Bhaguna, a leading actor at MensXp, Anshu Mor- an Entrepreneur turned Stand- Up Comedian and Divyansh Kacholia, a popular beatboxer, really studed the event with the stars. The event was hosted by a teens’ favourite motivational speaker- Onkar Kishan Khullar aka Digital Gandhi.

After a successful and bright beginning, we moved the journey forward to Day 2 of Communique 2019 with optimism and positive vibes. The fiesta was started by showcasing a variety of stalls in the grounds with eminent displays such as a bike arena by Hero Motocorp, Styling Studio by Philips Trimmers and other enthralling games and activities as well.

After an astounding beginning, Day 2 of the extravaganza started with the events like Jeopardy: The Quiz Show- where intellect and ingenuity came together. With the same spirit, The Boardroom Crisis- The B-Plan Competition- where participants showed their savvy business sense to rise on to the top. To balance the brainstorming with some fun, Brand Bingo: The Business Tambola was organized in full swing- witnessing a never ending line of participants.

To end the celebration, Dyal Singh grooved on the melodious tunes of our very own Agastya Band ft Ritwija who performed live with bounless zeal and enthusiasm at the Cultural Evening of the Communique 2019. At last, Communique was officially declared closed with a phenomenal dance performance by the dedicated Team Communique who brought blood and sweat together to make this feista a grand- success.

Last, but not the least, the Organising Committee of Communique extends their sincere appreciate towards Phillips- the Title Sponsor of Communique 2019- for making it possible to erect such a grand fiesta- along with other sponsors such as: Bercos, Cafe BC times, Punjabi Flavours, Himalayan Flavours, Monster Energy, Wafflestruck and Hero for holding the stalls during the two days of Communique- facilitating flavour and fun for all.

