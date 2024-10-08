ADRE Grade 3 OMR Answer Sheet available to download, here's direct link to apply

The State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts, Government of Assam, in an official notice, informed that the OMR Answer Sheet of candidates who have appeared for Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) held on September 29, 2024, is available for download. Candidates will also be asked to submit their login credentials on the portal.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

“This is for information of all the candidates who had appeared in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations held on 29 September, 2024, for Class-III posts [Bachelor Degree Level and HSLC Level (Driver)]) that an Online Portal will be made live for downloading of Soft-copy of OMR Answer Sheet from 8 October, 2024 from 11.30 A.M. to 22 October, 2024 and the link of which will be available in the website of Assam State School Education Board (erstwhile SEBA),” mentioned the official notice.

Direct Link to download ADRE Grade 3 OMR Answer Sheets

Candidates who are interested in obtaining the scanned copy of their OMR Answer sheets can pay ₹50/- in order to get the copy. Candidates will also be asked to submit their login credentials on the portal. The Login credentials that will be asked are the user name where the candidate can submit his/her application ID and password.

Upon receipt of the application with payment, the candidate will receive an SMS in his/her registered mobile number within a period of one week time of receiving the application. After receipt of the SMS, the applicant can download the scanned copy of his/her OMR Answer sheet by logging in using the same credentials.

