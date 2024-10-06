ADRE 2.0 results awaited at slrcg3.sebaonline.org, here’s how to check when released

The State-Level Recruitment Commission, SLRC, Assam is expected to release the results of the recently conducted Assam Direct Recruitment Examination or ADRE 2.0 soon. When declared, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org. ADRE 2.0 results are awaited at slrcg3.sebaonline.org. The steps to check are given here. (HT file image)

ADRE 2.0: How to check grade 3 results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the ADRE result link available.

Enter your credentials to log in.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the ADRE grade 3 examination was held in two phases for HSSLC and graduate level posts.

The HSSLC-level exam for ADRE grade 3 was conducted on September 15 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Whereas the ADRE grade 3 exam for graduate-level posts was held on September 29 in two shifts – the first shift was conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift was held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

It may be mentioned here that the examination on both the days were conducted under strict vigilance by state authorities. Internet services were suspended on both days, during the conduct of the exam.

In fact, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had held continuous meetings with District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in Guwahati to discuss the smooth execution of the examinations.

The Chief Minister had reportedly instructed the DCs to implement measures for a seamless examination process which included personal inspections of examination centres and enforcement of rigorous security measures around the centres.

Additionally, the Chief Minister had even called for heightened vigilance on social media to address any attempts to undermine the integrity of the examination, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the ADRE grade 4 prelims examination will be held on October 20 and 27.