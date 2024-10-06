‘NTA forgot about UGC NET Results 2024…’, candidate expresses concern on social media over delay, others pitch in

“Has the NTA forgotten to release the UGC NET results?” – This is what candidates are asking on social media even as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to declare the UGC NET 2024 scores. Clearly, the delay is not going well with the candidates, with a few asking if the agency has forgotten to release the results. The NTA conducted the UGC NET examination from August 21 to September 5, 2024, in CBT (computer-based test) mode. (HT file image)

The multi-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), is flooded with messages of the frustration by the candidates over delay in declaration of results.

In this article, we will look at a few posts wherein candidates have expressed their anguish over the NTA’s inability to release the results so far.

A user named Rajesh Patel wrote on his X handle, “I think #NTA has forgotten to announce the result of the #UGC_NET June 2024 cycle, is there anyone who is responsible for aspirants queries.”

Soon enough, others also joined in to vent out their disappointment.

Responding to Patel’s post, another user named Zenni asked if any response was received from the authorities in this regard.

Another user named Husain M said candidates have no clue about the results even after 40 days since they appeared for the examination.

He wrote, “It's almost 40 days since we sat for UGC NET re-exam but we have no clue when @mamidala90 going to release the result. It's not fare to students to take all the toll of exam cancel to delay in result, btw June exam was cancelled w/o much investigation @NTA_Exams @ResearchSchola6.”

Likewise, another X profile named UPSC Readers sought a clarification over the delay. It wrote, “First, a baseless cancellation of UGC NET June 2024, now delays in re-exam results. @NTA_Exams and @mamidala90 are failing students! @dpradhanbjp we need accountability!”

Ramesh Sahu, an X user expressed his anguish, and wrote, “Why no news about results uptil now why is @NTA_Exams @mamidala90 kindly give us info about results plz we r in deep pain and agony Kindly intervene #UGCNETResult2024 #NTADeclareJune2024Result #ugcnetresult @mamidala90”

These are only a few such posts that are flooding social media over the non-declaration of the UGC NET results.

Notably, the UGC NET 2024 examination was held from August 21 to September 5, 2024, in CBT (computer-based test) mode. Moreover, the examination was cancelled at various exam centres due to floods, and a re-examination was conducted within a few days.

The provisional answer keys of UGC NET were released in phases and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, on payment of ₹200 per question.

The UGC NET examination has been marred in controversies since the very beginning. Initially, the entrance test was conducted on June 18 in pen-and-paper mode. However, it was cancelled a day later following intelligence inputs that the integrity of the exam might have been compromised. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later revealed that the paper was leaked on the darknet and circulated on Telegram.

Now, the delay in the declaration of the UGC NET results by the NTA is yet again garnering attention, with candidates waiting in anticipation.