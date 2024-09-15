UGC NET 2024 answer key objection window over, results next on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the extended objection window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 on September 14. As per past practices, the agency is expected to announce the results of the entrance test next. When declared, candidates can check the UGC NET result, cut-offs and scorecards on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET 2024 answer key objection window over, results next(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional answer keys of UGC NET were released in phases and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, on payment of ₹200 per question.

Challenges made by the candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

When declared, candidates can check result of the UGC NET exam using application number and date of birth. These are the steps they need to follow-

How to check UGC NET result 2024?

Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the scorecard download link given on the home page. Enter your application number, date of birth. Submit and check your result.

UGC NET 2024: Check marking scheme

Each question asked in the exam carries 2 marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 2 marks.

There is no negative marking in the exam.

No marks will be awarded or deducted for un-answered/un-attempted questions and questions marked for review.

To answer a question, the candidate had to choose only one option.

If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given full marks.

If a question is found to be incorrect and the question is dropped, two marks will be awarded to candidates who have attempted the question.

For any help regarding the UGC NET examination, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency at 011 – 40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in