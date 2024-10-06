DU dual degree programme: Important terms and conditions all candidates must know before applying

The University of Delhi has introduced dual degree programmes for students who are interested in pursuing two courses parallelly within the institution. As per the new facility, eligible students can enroll in one degree in the regular mode as offered in any college or department in DU, and the other degree can be pursued in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode offered in the School of Open Learning. Here is all you need to know about the terms and conditions concerning the dual-degree programme of Delhi University. (File image)

The official notice stated, “In accordance with the Academic Council Resolution No. 14 dated 12.07.2024 and Executive Council Resolution No. 5 (5-39) dated 27.07.2024, the University has decided to allow pursuing of two-degree programmes simultaneously within the University, one in Regular Mode as offered in the colleges/departments of the University and the other in Open and Distance Learning Mode as offered in School of Open Learning, Campus of Open Learning.”

The university, in this regard, also listed important terms and conditions that candidates need to keep in mind if opting for the dual degree programme. These are as follows:

Students enrolled or in the process of enrolling in a degree programme and desiring to pursue two academic degree programmes in regular mode and ODL mode will need to inform the University through the Head of the Department or Principal of the College. Students cannot pursue two similar academic programmes simultaneously, such as B.Com (Hons.) and B.Com (Pass) even though one of them is intended to be pursued in ODL, the university stated. Students who are permitted to pursue two academic degree programmes simultaneously must fulfill all academic requirements (attendance, internal assessments, continuous assessments, submission of assignments, presentations, examination, promotion requirements, etc.) of the two academic programmes independently. To avoid studying mandatory identical courses twice while simultaneously pursuing two different degree programmes, students must study the compulsory courses for the programme enrolled first (regular or ODL) and substitute compulsory courses for the programme enrolled later, with appropriate courses. Details about opting for courses can be found on the official notice. Students will not be permitted to get a major or minor in a discipline by combining the credits earned in two separate degree programmes, DU informed.

Meanwhile, Delhi University ended the mop-up round registrations on September 29, 2024. The mop-up round is conducted for admitting candidates in certain shortlisted colleges and programs only. According to the schedule, candidates could apply to colleges and programs from September 30 to October 2, 2024.

Additionally, colleges could select and grant admissions from October 3 to October 5, 2024.

The last date for payment of the fee is Sunday, October 6, 2024.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.