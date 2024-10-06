CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Past trends on Class 10, 12 board exam timetable release dates

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release timetables or date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in due course of time. When released, candidates can download the date sheets from cbse.gov.in. CBSE date sheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 board exams will be released at cbse.gov.in

The CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheets for the 2024 examinations were released in mid-December. For the 2023 board exams, timetables were released in December-end.

As per these past trends, the 2025 final exam dates are likely to be announced in December.

Recently, the board informed that Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2025 will be held for around 44 lakh students at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries abroad.

The exams will begin on February 15. The timetables will contain details about exam dates and timings for the papers.

In a recent notification, CBSE said all schools that will be fixed as exam centres must have CCTV monitoring.

The CCTV cameras must cover all areas of examination halls – entrances, exits and desks and all candidates must be within the fields of view of the cameras while appearing for the examination, the board said.

Sample papers for the Class 10, 12 final examinations have been released. Candidates preparing for the exams can download these from the board's academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Sample papers will help students understand the marking scheme and pattern of the examination and the types of questions asked in the test.

For updates regarding Class 10 and 12 board examinations and date sheets, students should regularly visit the official website of the board.