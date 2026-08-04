The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Air Force Common Admission Test can download their hall ticket from the official IAF AFCAT website at afcat.edcil.co.in.

AFCAT Admit Card 2026 releasing today at afcat.edcil.co.in, here's how to download

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The AFCAT written examination is scheduled for August 8, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the country. The AFCAT examination will be conducted online and will consist of 100 objective-type questions, carrying a total of 300 marks. Questions will be asked from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

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The e-Admit Card will be sent to the registered email IDs and can also be downloaded from the website. No Admit Card will be sent by post. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/ her Username and Password. The candidate will be solely responsible for downloading his/ her e-Admit Card.

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{{^usCountry}} If the candidate is unable to download the admit card from the mentioned website, or if there is any error/ discrepancy/ anomaly in the e-admit card, he/she must inquire with the AFCAT Query Cell immediately. (Phone Nos. 91-9513252077). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcathelpdesk@edcil.co.in No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination unless he/ she holds a printout of the downloaded e-Admit Card for the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the candidate is unable to download the admit card from the mentioned website, or if there is any error/ discrepancy/ anomaly in the e-admit card, he/she must inquire with the AFCAT Query Cell immediately. (Phone Nos. 91-9513252077). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcathelpdesk@edcil.co.in No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination unless he/ she holds a printout of the downloaded e-Admit Card for the examination. {{/usCountry}}

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AFCAT Admit Card 2026: How to download

All candidates who want to download their admit card can follow the steps below.

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1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.

2. Click on the AFCAT 2026 admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Through AFCAT 02/2026, vacancies have been announced for the Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical, Ground Duty Non-Technical, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. Both men and women candidates are being considered for various Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) positions.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF AFCAT.