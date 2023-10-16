AIBE 18: When, where to check bar exam admit cards

AIBE 18: The Bar Council of India is going to hold the eighteenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18 or XVIII) on October 29, 2023. As mentioned on the schedule released earlier, admit cards of the examination will be available for download from October 20 to 25. When released, candidates can download it from the official website of the examination, allindiabarexamination.com or from the BCI website, barcouncilofindia.org for updates. AIBE 18: When, where to check admit cards(HT FILE)

The application process for the exam ended on October 9.

To pass the bar examination, a candidate must secure at least 45 per cent marks if s/he belongs to OBC or open category. For SC, ST and disabled candidates, the pass marks is 40 per cent.

When released, follow these steps to download AIBE 18 admit card

Go to the exam website, allindiabarexamination.com.

On the home page, open the AIBE XVIII admit card download link.

Login with your credentials.

Check and download the admit card.

The admit card will contain roll number, exam centre details and exam timings among other information.

Candidates should make sure that personal details like name, photo, signature are printed correctly and report any error to the council at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON