AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, what's next for candidates

The Bar Council of India will close the window to raise objections to AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 on January 10, 2025. After verifying the answer key, if they have any objections to raise, they may do so by paying ₹ 500/- per objection.

Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination-XIX and would like to raise objections against the answer key can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

About the objection window:

Candidates can visit the official website and download the answer key. After verifying the answer key, if they have any objections to raise, they may do so by paying ₹500/- per objection.

What's next?

If an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, the money will be refunded to the candidate. Candidates who would like to raise objections against the answer key need to log in to their account using their roll number and date of birth.

Accordingly, officials will release a final answer key and results after it.

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

Upload the necessary documents supporting your challenge.

Make the payment of the processing fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

