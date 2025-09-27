AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Registration begins from September 29, check key dates | how to apply

The Bar Council of India will commence registrations for AIBE 20 from Monday, September 29, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination will be able to submit their applications on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Application window opens from September 29, 2025. Know how to apply.

As per the official notification, the payment of online application fee will also open on September 29, 2025, and the last date to register is October 28, 2025.

The application payment window will close on October 29, 2025.

Corrections can be made on online application forms until October 31, 2025.

The admit cards for AIBE 20 will release on November 15, 2025, and the exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025.

Notably, the All India Bar Examination is certification exam is conducted twice a year by Bar Council of India for law graduates who wish to start practice of profession as Lawyer. Candidates who clear the examination is awarded certificate of practice by Bar Council of India. Qualified candidates can attend court hearings in any tribunals courts and administrative bodies.

AIBE 20: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for AIBE 20:

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. On the home page, click on the registration link for AIBE 20.

3. Register by entering necessary details.

4. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

5. Review and submit the form.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website BCI.