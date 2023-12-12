AIBE XVIII (18) answer key out, check set A, B, C, D PDF here

Bar Council Of India (BCI) has released provisional answer keys of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVIII or AIBE 18), 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the answer key from allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE XVIII (18) answer key out

The 18th Bar examination took place on December 10. BCI has published answer keys for all sets (A, B, C, D) and for all languages.

These are the steps to check the AIBE 18 answer key

Go to allindiabarexamination.com. Open the link that reads “Click Here to Download Answer Keys”. A PDF will open. Check the set-wise answer key and download the PDF.

BCI is yet to inform if there will be an objection window on the provisional answer key. Candidates should visit the exam website, allindiabarexamination.com and the BCI website, barcouncilofindia.org for further details.

AIBE is a certification examination. Law graduates have to appear and qualify in the test which enables them to practice in a court in India.

The pass mark in AIBE 18 is 45 per cent for OBC and open category candidates. For SC, ST and disabled candidates, the pass marks is 40 per cent.

