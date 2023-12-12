close_game
AIBE 18 answer key out at allindiabarexamination.com, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 12, 2023 12:42 PM IST

AIBE 18 answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

Bar Council of India, BCI has released the AIBE 18 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination can download the answer key through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 18 answer key out at allindiabarexamination.com, download link here (Shutterstock)

The examination was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centers across the country. The answer key released is common for all languages. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AIBE 18 answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on AIBE 18 answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objection window will open soon. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official website by paying a processing fee for each question the objection is raised. The objection window will close within 2-3 days from the date the objection window is opened. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.

Direct link to check AIBE 18 answer key

