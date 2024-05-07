AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket released, direct link and steps to download admit card

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket on May 7, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the examination may download their hall tickets from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the examination may download their hall tickets from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.(Hindustan Times file photo)

The examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 and Engineering course will be conducted on May 18 to May 23, 2024. The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct Link to download the admit card

Steps to download hall ticket

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details

Verify the details on the hall ticket and save the page

Take a printout for future reference

AP EAMCET 2024 LIVE updates