AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket released, direct link and steps to download admit card
The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket on May 7, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the examination may download their hall tickets from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 and Engineering course will be conducted on May 18 to May 23, 2024. The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Direct Link to download the admit card
Steps to download hall ticket
Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details
Verify the details on the hall ticket and save the page
Take a printout for future reference
