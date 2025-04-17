Menu Explore
APPSC Assistant Chemist exam hall tickets released at psc.ap.gov.in, here's how to download admit cards

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2025 01:55 PM IST

APPSC Assistant Chemist hall tickets: Admit cards for the Assistant Chemist exam under Andhra Pradesh Ground Water Services are now available. 

APPSC Assistant Chemist hall tickets: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released hall tickets for the Assistant Chemist recruitment exam in the AP Ground Water Services department. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website — psc.ap.gov.in — by logging in with their OTPR ID and password.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website — psc.ap.gov.in — by logging in with their OTPR ID and password.(psc.ap.gov.in)
Direct link to download APPSC Assistant Chemist exam Hall Tickets

How to Download APPSC Assistant Chemist exam Hall Ticket

1.Visit the official website: psc.ap.gov.in

2.Click on the link for Downloading hall ticket for Assistant Chemist post on the homepage

3.Enter your login credentials — OTPR ID, Password, and the captcha code

4.Your hall ticket will appear on the screen

5.Download and print it for the exam day.

APPSC Assistant Chemist Recruitment: Hall Ticket Guidelines

•Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination centre.

•Download the hall ticket well in advance and read all instructions carefully.

•Identify the exam venue mentioned on the admit card and plan to reach on time.

•Candidates need not carry the instruction pages printed along with the hall ticket.

•Candidates with mobility challenges can request ground-floor seating by emailing the commission with relevant proof at least five days before the exam.

•Those requiring a scribe can also email the commission within the same timeframe to inquire about availability.

APPSC Assistant Chemist Exam Schedule

•Paper I: April 28, 2025 – Morning shift (9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon)

•Paper II: April 28, 2025 – Afternoon shift (2:30 PM to 5:00 PM)

•Paper III: April 29, 2025 – Morning shift (9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Note: For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

