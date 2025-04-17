APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for Agricultural Development Officer ends today at apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will close the online registration for Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) vacancies today, April 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at apsc.nic.in. APSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for ADO vacancies ends today (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The notification issued on March 13, 2025, mentioned that out of the 195 vacancies, 112 are for the General or Open category, while the rest are for reserved categories.

Registration began on March 18. The Commission allotted two extra days for application fee payment; therefore, the last date for fee payment is April 19, 2025.

APSC Agricultural Development Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Following are the eligibility criteria as per March 13 notification issued on APSC website:

The candidate applying for the post should be an Indian citizen as defined under articles 5 and 8 of the Indian constitution and should be a permanent resident of Assam.

As a domicile proof candidate must upload a copy of the valid permanent resident certificate issued in Assam for educational purpose or employment exchange registration certificate.

Educational qualification: A candidate should pass BSc (Agriculture) or an equivalent degree from a recognized university and also recognized by the government of Assam. ( must upload relevant supporting documents)

Age: As on January 1, 2025, a candidate should be at least 21 and a maximum of 38. The maximum age limit for SC/ST and OBC/MOBC is 43 and 41, respectively.

How to Apply

Visit the APSC website at apsc.nic.in. Register on the portal using email and mobile number. Login with the user ID and password. Upload necessary documents. Pay the online application fee. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Application fee

The fee for the general category is ₹297.20. Including ₹250 for the application fee, ₹40 charged as a processing fee and ₹7.20 as tax. The fee is ₹197.20 and ₹47.20 for OBC/MOBC and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD respectively.

For more information candidates are advised to go through the advertisement No. 09/2025, released on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.