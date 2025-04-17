Menu Explore
ICAI admit card 2025 for CA Inter, Final May exams out at eservices.icai.org, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2025 10:07 AM IST

Candidates can download the ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2025 admit cards from eservices.icai.org.

ICAI Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final May 2025 exam admit cards. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2025 admit cards from eservices.icai.org. The direct link is given below.

ICAI admit card 2025 for CA Inter, Final May exams released(Official website, screenshot)
ICAI admit card 2025 for CA Inter, Final May exams released(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates need to use their registration numbers and SSP passwords to download the admit cards.

ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2025 admit card download link

How to download ICAI admit card for May 2025 Inter, Final exams?

  1. Visit eservices.icai.org.
  2. Open the CA Inter or Final May 2025 admit card download link.
  3. Enter the login details.
  4. Submit and download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to review that their personal details are mentioned correctly on the admit cards. Any error should be reported immediately to the institute.

The admit card may contain important instructions, which all candidates must read and follow on the exam day.

Also read: ICAI CA final exams to be held three times a year, check details here

The institute will hold these examinations from May 2 to 14, 2025.

The CA Inter exam for group 1 candidates will be held on May 3, 5 and 7, while group 2 exams will be held on May 9, 11 and 14. The final examination for group 1 will be held on May 2, 4 and 6 and for group 2, it will be held on May 8, 10 and 13, 2025.

Papers for the Intermediate course will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm.

The Final exam for papers 1 to 5 will be from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 6 will be from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Also read: ICAI introduces guidelines for permanent exemptions for CA Final May 2025 exam, check notice here

Meanwhile, theICAI CA Foundation course examination is scheduled for May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025. The Foundation exam for paper 1 and 2 will be from 2 pm to 5 pm and the exam for paper 3 and 4 will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the institute.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
