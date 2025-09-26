APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 released at apsc.nic.in, download via direct link

The Assam Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for APSC Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets on the official website at apsc.nic.in. APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 released at apsc.nic.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates can download the admit card by entering their Application Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD APSC CCE MAINS ADMIT CARD 2025 The commission had informed that candidates must check their particulars on the e-Admission Certificate carefully. In case, there is any error, it should be brought to the notice of the Commission by an e-mail with a request to issue correct e-Admission Certificate.

No candidate will be allowed to enter into the Examination Hall without e-Admission Certificate, the commission said.

The APSC CCE Mains Exam 2025 will be conducted on October 11, 12 and 13, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - the forenoon shift will start from 9 AM and end at 12 PM, while the afternoon shift will be held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

In addition, the Roll No. of the candidates for the Mains exam will remain the same as that of Prelims exam.

The APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 was conducted on June 8, 2025. Candidates appeared for two papers in the prelims round- general studies paper 1 and general studies paper 2. Both papers carried 200 marks each.

Candidates who qualified in the exam are eligible for the main examination (written test and interview/personality test).

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card when out: