APSET 2025: Notification released at apset.net.in, registration begins on January 9

Andhra University has released the APSET 2025 notification. The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025 notification can be downloaded by candidates from the official website of APSET at apset.net.in.

The registration process will begin on January 9, 2026. The examination will be held on March 28 and 29, 2025.

APSET 2025: How to register To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APSET at apset.net.in.

2. Click on APSET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply will have to pay registration fee of rs 1600/- for general category, ₹1300/- for BC/EWS category and ₹900/- for SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender category. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APSET.