Assam NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 registration begins at dme.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has begin the counselling registration process for Assam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (Assam NEET PG 2022). Candidates can register till September 23.

The online choice filling will be held from September 25 to 30, 2022. The Assam NEET PG counselling result will be released on October 10.

Direct link to register for Assam NEET PG counselling

Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official website at dme.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Registration for PG Courses, Session, 2022”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: