ATMA February 2024 results to be released tomorrow, steps to download

The ATMA 2024 exam results for the February session will be released on February 24, 2024. The exam was held on February 18, 2024, and candidates can use their login details to download the results once they are released. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

According to the official website notification of ATMA, candidates can download their results from the official website from 11 am onwards on February 24, 2024.

ATMA is a single-window test for admissions to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programs like MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other management postgraduate courses.

Questions on analytical reasoning skills, verbal skills and quantitative skills were asked in the exam to assess the candidate appearing for the exam. Students attempting the exam are expected to answer 180 questions in 3 hours.

Steps to download the results

Visit the official website of AIMS ATMA at atmaaims.com

Use your login details to view the results

Download the result and take few copies of it for future reference

Visit the official website for more information.