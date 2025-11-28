Edit Profile
    Bihar STET Answer Key 2025: Last date today to raise objection at bsebstet.org, direct link here

    Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 objection window closes today, November 28, 2025. The direct link to raise objection is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 28, 2025 8:58 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Bihar School Examination Board will close the objection window for Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 on November 28, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can find the objection window link on the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet.org.

    Earlier, the last date to raise an objection was November 27, which has been extended. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay 50/- per question. The Board has clarified the structure for challenging the provisional key. Candidates must pay Rs. 50 per question, but the total amount charged will not exceed Rs. 250, even if more than five questions are challenged.

    Candidates can check the answer key and response sheet by using their User ID and password. If any candidate feels that the answer to any question in the answer key of the above Response Sheet is wrong, then the concerned candidate can register his objection through online medium within the stipulated period by clicking on the link "Click here for Objection STET, 2025" given on the said website.

    Direct link to raise objections

    Bihar STET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

    To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.org.

    2. Click on BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

    5. Click on the answers you want to raise objections for.

    6. Upload the supporting documents.

    7. Make the payment of processing fee.

    8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The examination was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode. The examination comprised of two papers - Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

    Exam and College Guide
