Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC judicial services exam interview letters released, know how to download

BPSC judicial services exam interview letters released, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Aug 16, 2022 05:17 PM IST
  • Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the interview letters for the Judicial Services competitive examination.
691 candidates have been issued the interview letter to appear for the interview. The interview will be conducted from August 22, 2022 to September 3, 2022. (HT Photo)(File)
691 candidates have been issued the interview letter to appear for the interview. The interview will be conducted from August 22, 2022 to September 3, 2022. (HT Photo)(File)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the interview letters for the Judicial Services competitive examination. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.

691 candidates have been issued the interview letter to appear for the interview. The interview will be conducted from August 22, 2022 to September 3, 2022.

Candidates will need their roll numbers to access the interview letters.

The 31st judicial services competitive examination was held to fill up a total of 221 vacancies.

Candidates will also have to submit a proforma.

Click here for the proforma 

Here is how to download the interview letter

Visit the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 22nd August – 3rd September, 2022 under 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination.”

Key in your credentials and submit

Download the interview letter

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc interview
bpsc interview
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out