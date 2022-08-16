BPSC judicial services exam interview letters released, know how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the interview letters for the Judicial Services competitive examination. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.

691 candidates have been issued the interview letter to appear for the interview. The interview will be conducted from August 22, 2022 to September 3, 2022.

Candidates will need their roll numbers to access the interview letters.

The 31st judicial services competitive examination was held to fill up a total of 221 vacancies.

Candidates will also have to submit a proforma.

Click here for the proforma

Here is how to download the interview letter

Visit the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 22nd August – 3rd September, 2022 under 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination.”

Key in your credentials and submit

Download the interview letter

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.

