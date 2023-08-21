BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 released at panjiyakpredeled.in, know how to download

Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has released the admit cards for the DElEd entrance exam or BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit cards 2023. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download the admit cards at panjiyakpredeled.in. Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card 2023 live updates. Candidates can download their admit card through their login credentials. BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 released at panjiyakpredeled.in

The Rajasthan DElEd examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. The duration of the test is three hours. The exam will start at 2 pm.

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card 2023: How to download

To download the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DEIED admit card 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Login using the required information.

Your BSTC Rajasthan pre-DEIED admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download your admit card.

There will be 200 multiple-choice questions in the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd exam and each question will have three marks, meaning the total marks in the test is 600.

