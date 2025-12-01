The Indian Institute of Management conducted the CAT 2025 Exam on November 30, 2025. The exam was held in three sessions on the same day. There were a total of 68 questions (all 3 sections combined), for which students were allowed a total of 120 minutes. CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: Slot 3 exam moderate to difficult, check section wise analysis (Istock)

Slot 3 exam concluded at 6.30 pm. The last slot difficulty level was moderate to difficult. The section-wise difficulty level isas follows: VARC was easy to moderate, DILR was moderate to difficult, and QA was the toughest.

Gautam Puri, Co-Founder and MD, Career Launcher, has shared a detailed section-wise analysis for the CAT 2025 exam slot 3. Check here.

CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: Section wise ⦁ VARC: In slot 3 of CAT 2025, the VARC section was easy to moderate in the difficulty level, similar to last year and the initial 2 slots of the day. Students were allotted 40 minutes, and the section consisted of 24 questions. 8-9 questions in this section were doable (net correct for 90%ile). The combined difficulty level of this section was similar to that of CAT 2024, however on a slightly easier side.

⦁ DILR: This section in the CAT 2025 slot 3 was moderately difficult. The section had 22 questions, and students were allotted 40 minutes. 5-6 questions in this section were doable (net correct for 90%ile). The combined difficulty level of this section was on a much more difficult side than that of CAT 2024.

⦁ QA: The CAT 2025 QA section in slot 3 was comparatively difficult and the toughest among the three sections in the particular slot and in the day as well. 5-6 questions in this section were doable (net correct for 90%ile). The combined difficulty level of this section was similar to that of CAT 2024, however on a slightly difficult side.