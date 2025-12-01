Edit Profile
    CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: Slot 3 exam moderate to difficult, check section wise analysis

    CAT 2025 Exam was conducted on November 30, 2025. Check the section wise exam analysis for slot 3. 

    Published on: Dec 01, 2025 10:08 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Indian Institute of Management conducted the CAT 2025 Exam on November 30, 2025. The exam was held in three sessions on the same day. There were a total of 68 questions (all 3 sections combined), for which students were allowed a total of 120 minutes.

    CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: Slot 3 exam moderate to difficult, check section wise analysis (Istock)

    Slot 3 exam concluded at 6.30 pm. The last slot difficulty level was moderate to difficult. The section-wise difficulty level isas follows: VARC was easy to moderate, DILR was moderate to difficult, and QA was the toughest.

    Gautam Puri, Co-Founder and MD, Career Launcher, has shared a detailed section-wise analysis for the CAT 2025 exam slot 3. Check here.

    CAT 2025 Exam Analysis: Section wise

    ⦁ VARC: In slot 3 of CAT 2025, the VARC section was easy to moderate in the difficulty level, similar to last year and the initial 2 slots of the day. Students were allotted 40 minutes, and the section consisted of 24 questions. 8-9 questions in this section were doable (net correct for 90%ile). The combined difficulty level of this section was similar to that of CAT 2024, however on a slightly easier side.

    ⦁ DILR: This section in the CAT 2025 slot 3 was moderately difficult. The section had 22 questions, and students were allotted 40 minutes. 5-6 questions in this section were doable (net correct for 90%ile). The combined difficulty level of this section was on a much more difficult side than that of CAT 2024.

    ⦁ QA: The CAT 2025 QA section in slot 3 was comparatively difficult and the toughest among the three sections in the particular slot and in the day as well. 5-6 questions in this section were doable (net correct for 90%ile). The combined difficulty level of this section was similar to that of CAT 2024, however on a slightly difficult side.

