CGPSC PCS Mains registration begins at psc.cg.gov.in, check details here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on March 23 has begin the online registration process for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021. Candidates who have been short listed for Main examination can register online through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

From April 7 to 11, candidates will be able to make changes to their applications. The PCS Main Examination will be held on May 26, 27, 28, and 29.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being held to fill 171 positions in different state government departments. There will be three rounds to the selection process: preliminary, main, and interview.

CGPSC PCS Mains registration application fee: Candidates from the State's SC/ST/OBC/PwD category should pay a fee of ₹300, whereas candidates from the unreserved category should pay a fee of ₹400.

How to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2021 || APPLY NOW (23-03-2022)”

Next, click on the application link, fill up the details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

