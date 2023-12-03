close_game
CLAT 2024 Live Updates: Exam today from 2 pm, check exam day instruction
Live

CLAT 2024 Live Updates: Exam today from 2 pm, check exam day instruction

Dec 03, 2023 12:33 PM IST
CLAT 2024 Live Updates: CLAT 2024 examination will be held from 2 pm to 4pm. Exam analysis will be available here.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test 2024 (CLAT 2024) on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted across 139 Test Centres across the country.

CLAT 2024 latest updates
CLAT 2024 latest updates

Direct link to download CLAT 2024 hall ticket

Candidates must report to their designated seats in the hall or classroom by 1:30 p.m.The candidate is not allowed to exit the hall or classroom before 4:00 p.m. Candidates are not permitted to enter the classroom or test hall after 2:15 PM. The exam will last for two hours and forty minutes.

“Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 registered a total increase of 24.5% in applications compared to last year (CLAT 2023). Specifically, the Consortium of National Law Universities received 34.7% more Undergraduate applications and 25.8% more Postgraduate applications this year as compared to last year (CLAT 2023)”, reads the official notification.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    CLAT 2024: Check reporting time

    Candidates are permitted to enter the test Centre premises from 1:00 P.M. onwards and shall be seated at their respective seats in the Hall/Classroom by 01:30 P.M. Once the candidate enters the Hall/Classroom, he/she shall not be permitted to leave the Hall/Classroom before 4:00 P.M. Candidates shall not be allowed to enter the test Hall/classroom after 2:15 P.M. M. For PwD/SAP candidates, the duration of examination is 2 hours 40 minutes – till 4.40 Pm.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    CLAT 2024 exam today

    Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    List of items allowed in exam hall

    Black or Blue Ball Point Pens

    Transparent water bottle

    An Analogue Watch

    Candidates' Government ID Proof.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    CLAT 2023: Exam will be held at 139 test centres

    The CLAT 2024 exam will be conducted across 139 Test Centres across the country.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    CLAT 2024: Important documents to carry in exam hall

    Candidate’s admit card

    Government ID

    PwD/ SAP candidates shall carry their original Disability Certificate to the Test Centre

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    CLAT 2024: Exam today

    The CLAT 2024 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Topics
clat exam national law universities national law university
