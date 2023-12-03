CLAT 2024 Live Updates: Exam today from 2 pm, check exam day instruction

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test 2024 (CLAT 2024) on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted across 139 Test Centres across the country. CLAT 2024 latest updates

Direct link to download CLAT 2024 hall ticket

Candidates must report to their designated seats in the hall or classroom by 1:30 p.m.The candidate is not allowed to exit the hall or classroom before 4:00 p.m. Candidates are not permitted to enter the classroom or test hall after 2:15 PM. The exam will last for two hours and forty minutes.

“Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 registered a total increase of 24.5% in applications compared to last year (CLAT 2023). Specifically, the Consortium of National Law Universities received 34.7% more Undergraduate applications and 25.8% more Postgraduate applications this year as compared to last year (CLAT 2023)”, reads the official notification.