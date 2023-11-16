CLAT 2024: Syllabus and exam pattern of CLAT exam explained here, check it now
CLAT 2024 will be conducted in offline mode on December 3 for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by the participating National Law Universities.
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by the participating National Law Universities in India.
CLAT 2024 will be conducted in offline mode on December 3, 2023. The exam is also used by several affiliate universities and organisations for admissions and recruitment.
In an official notification released by the Consortium of National Law Universities, it was announced that the UG CLAT 2024 would comprise 120 questions instead of 150 questions as in previous years. The total time duration to complete the test would be 2 hours.
The 120 questions in the exam would be comprised of questions from five sections:
- English Language
- Current Affairs Including General Knowledge
- Legal Reasoning
- Logical Reasoning and
- Quantitative Techniques
No Change in the syllabus or the exam format for the Postgraduate CLAT 2024 was announced. The syllabus for the PG CLAT 2024 would include:
- Constitutional Law
- Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law
Each question carries one mark and 0.25 mark would be deducted for every wrong answer for both UG and PG CLAT 2024.