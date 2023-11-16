close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2024: Syllabus and exam pattern of CLAT exam explained here, check it now

CLAT 2024: Syllabus and exam pattern of CLAT exam explained here, check it now

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2023 10:37 AM IST

CLAT 2024 will be conducted in offline mode on December 3 for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by the participating National Law Universities.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by the participating National Law Universities in India.

The exam format for the Undergraduate (UG) CLAT 2024 was officially announced in a notification by the Consortium of National Law Universities to have a change.
The exam format for the Undergraduate (UG) CLAT 2024 was officially announced in a notification by the Consortium of National Law Universities to have a change.

CLAT 2024 will be conducted in offline mode on December 3, 2023. The exam is also used by several affiliate universities and organisations for admissions and recruitment.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In an official notification released by the Consortium of National Law Universities, it was announced that the UG CLAT 2024 would comprise 120 questions instead of 150 questions as in previous years. The total time duration to complete the test would be 2 hours.

The 120 questions in the exam would be comprised of questions from five sections:

  • English Language
  • Current Affairs Including General Knowledge
  • Legal Reasoning
  • Logical Reasoning and
  • Quantitative Techniques

No Change in the syllabus or the exam format for the Postgraduate CLAT 2024 was announced. The syllabus for the PG CLAT 2024 would include:

  • Constitutional Law
  • Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law

Each question carries one mark and 0.25 mark would be deducted for every wrong answer for both UG and PG CLAT 2024.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out